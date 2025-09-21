'Buy Swadeshi, Sell Swadeshi': PM Modi Urges Indians To Take Pride In Desi Goods

PM Modi said to reach the goal of a developed India by 2047, the country must walk on the path of self-reliance, and a very big responsibility to make lies on the MSMEs.

"What is needed by the people of the country, what we can make in our own country, we should make right here in the country... The reduction in GST rates and the simplification of rules and procedures will greatly benefit our MSMEs, small industries, and cottage industries. Their sales will increase, and they will have to pay less tax, meaning they will also receive a double benefit… Just as the country's independence gained strength from the mantra of Swadeshi... similarly, the country's prosperity will also gain strength from the mantra of Swadeshi alone...," said PM Modi.