'Buy Swadeshi, Sell Swadeshi': PM Modi Urges Indians To Take Pride In Desi Goods
Modi urged Indians to take pride in selling and buying indigenous goods.
Making a strong pitch for 'Atmanirbhar Bharat', Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday promoted 'swadeshi' goods and asserted that the next generation GST reforms will accelerate India's growth story.
Modi urged Indians to take pride in selling and buying indigenous goods. The way the country's independence got strengthened by the Swadeshi movement, similarly, India's prosperity will be empowered by the mantra of 'swadeshi', he said.
"Today, knowingly or unknowingly, many foreign products have become a part of our everyday lives... We should buy products that are Made in India, in which the hard work of our country's youth is invested...We need to make every home a symbol of Swadeshi, adorn every shop with Swadeshi...," the PM said in his address to the nation.
PM Modi said to reach the goal of a developed India by 2047, the country must walk on the path of self-reliance, and a very big responsibility to make lies on the MSMEs.
"What is needed by the people of the country, what we can make in our own country, we should make right here in the country... The reduction in GST rates and the simplification of rules and procedures will greatly benefit our MSMEs, small industries, and cottage industries. Their sales will increase, and they will have to pay less tax, meaning they will also receive a double benefit… Just as the country's independence gained strength from the mantra of Swadeshi... similarly, the country's prosperity will also gain strength from the mantra of Swadeshi alone...," said PM Modi.
#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "To reach the goal of a developed India, we must walk on the path of self-reliance, and a very big responsibility to make India self-reliant also lies on our MSMEs. What is needed by the people of the country, what we can make in ourâ¦ pic.twitter.com/3GweX4OgXX— ANI (@ANI) September 21, 2025
Atmanirbhar Bharat And Swadeshi
PM Modi stressed all states will be equal stakeholders in the development race and urged them to give pace to manufacturing with 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' and 'swadeshi' campaigns in mind.
"On the first day of Navratri, the country is going to take an important and big step for Atmanirbhar Bharat. With the sunrise tomorrow, the next generation GST reforms will come into effect. A 'GST bachat utsav (savings festival)' will begin tomorrow," PM Modi said.
"You will be able to buy things you like more easily. The poor, middle class, neo middle class, youths, farmers, women, traders and shopkeepers will benefit from this," he added.
#GST 2.0: GST âbachat utsavâ will begin from tomorrow, says #PMModi.— NDTV Profit (@NDTVProfitIndia) September 21, 2025
Read all the latest updates: https://t.co/FnHRbftcK0 pic.twitter.com/FCWvVLuecT