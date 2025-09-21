Business NewsEconomy & Finance'Buy Swadeshi, Sell Swadeshi': PM Modi Urges Indians To Take Pride In Desi Goods
ADVERTISEMENT

'Buy Swadeshi, Sell Swadeshi': PM Modi Urges Indians To Take Pride In Desi Goods

Modi urged Indians to take pride in selling and buying indigenous goods.

21 Sep 2025, 06:28 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
pm modi
PM Modi requests states to assist in executing GST reforms. (Photo source: X/@narendramodi)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Making a strong pitch for 'Atmanirbhar Bharat', Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday promoted 'swadeshi' goods and asserted that the next generation GST reforms will accelerate India's growth story.

Modi urged Indians to take pride in selling and buying indigenous goods. The way the country's independence got strengthened by the Swadeshi movement, similarly, India's prosperity will be empowered by the mantra of 'swadeshi', he said.

"Today, knowingly or unknowingly, many foreign products have become a part of our everyday lives... We should buy products that are Made in India, in which the hard work of our country's youth is invested...We need to make every home a symbol of Swadeshi, adorn every shop with Swadeshi...," the PM said in his address to the nation.

'Buy Swadeshi, Sell Swadeshi, Take Pride In It', PM Modi Tells The Nation

PM Modi said to reach the goal of a developed India by 2047, the country must walk on the path of self-reliance, and a very big responsibility to make lies on the MSMEs.

"What is needed by the people of the country, what we can make in our own country, we should make right here in the country... The reduction in GST rates and the simplification of rules and procedures will greatly benefit our MSMEs, small industries, and cottage industries. Their sales will increase, and they will have to pay less tax, meaning they will also receive a double benefit… Just as the country's independence gained strength from the mantra of Swadeshi... similarly, the country's prosperity will also gain strength from the mantra of Swadeshi alone...," said PM Modi.

Atmanirbhar Bharat And Swadeshi

PM Modi stressed all states will be equal stakeholders in the development race and urged them to give pace to manufacturing with 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' and 'swadeshi' campaigns in mind.

"On the first day of Navratri, the country is going to take an important and big step for Atmanirbhar Bharat. With the sunrise tomorrow, the next generation GST reforms will come into effect. A 'GST bachat utsav (savings festival)' will begin tomorrow," PM Modi said.

"You will be able to buy things you like more easily. The poor, middle class, neo middle class, youths, farmers, women, traders and shopkeepers will benefit from this," he added.

ALSO READ

Key Highlights From PM Modi's Speech Before New GST Rates Take Effect
Opinion
Key Highlights From PM Modi's Speech Before New GST Rates Take Effect
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT