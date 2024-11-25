Bumper Kharif Harvest To Lower Food Inflation, Economic Outlook Cautiously Optimistic: DEA

The bumper harvest of kharif crops is expected to bring down food inflation in the forthcoming period, according to the monthly economy review released for October 2024 by the Department of Economic Affairs.

"Moving forward, India's economic outlook for the coming months is cautiously optimistic, with agriculture likely to benefit from favourable monsoon conditions, increased minimum support prices and adequate supply of inputs," the DEA said in its report.

The adequate reservoir levels due to strong monsoon, combined with higher minimum support prices, are likely to boost sowing and production of crops in the rabi season, it added.

While pointing towards a likely softening in food prices, the DEA noted that inflation this category elevated the overall retail inflation during October.

"Domestic retail inflation rose in October driven by elevated food inflation in a few vegetables. Supply disruptions from heavy rains in major producing states contributed to price pressures in tomatoes, onions, and potatoes, while elevated global prices drove up oil and fat inflation," it said.

Notably, India's consumer price index-based inflation rose to a 14-month high of 6.2% in October, driven by a 10.9% spike in food inflation, as per the official data released earlier this month.

(This is a developing story)