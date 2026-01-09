Budget 2026 To Be Presented On Feb 1, Economic Survey On Jan 29; Parliament Session Dates Out

The Union Budget for financial year 2025-26 will be released on Feb. 1, according to a proposal made by the Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs.

The Economic Survey, which is a precursor to the budget document, will be presented by Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran on Jan. 29, as per the CCPA proposal put forth on Friday.

The dates for the Parliament's Budget Session were also released, with Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju announcing that it will be held in two phases, starting from Jan. 28.

The first phase will conclude on Feb. 13, followed by the second round of the session that will be scheduled from March 9 to April 2, the minister posted on social media platform X.

"On the recommendation of the Govt of India, Hon’ble President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu ji has approved the summoning of both the Houses of Parliament for the Budget Session 2026. The Session will commence on 28 January 2026 and continue till 2 April 2026," he said.