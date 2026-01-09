Budget 2026 To Be Presented On Feb 1, Economic Survey On Jan 29; Parliament Session Dates Out
The Budget Session of Parliament will be held in two phases, commencing from Jan 28.
The Union Budget for financial year 2025-26 will be released on Feb. 1, according to a proposal made by the Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs.
The Economic Survey, which is a precursor to the budget document, will be presented by Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran on Jan. 29, as per the CCPA proposal put forth on Friday.
The dates for the Parliament's Budget Session were also released, with Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju announcing that it will be held in two phases, starting from Jan. 28.
The first phase will conclude on Feb. 13, followed by the second round of the session that will be scheduled from March 9 to April 2, the minister posted on social media platform X.
"On the recommendation of the Govt of India, Hon’ble President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu ji has approved the summoning of both the Houses of Parliament for the Budget Session 2026. The Session will commence on 28 January 2026 and continue till 2 April 2026," he said.
On the recommendation of the Govt of India, Honâble President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu ji has approved the summoning of both the Houses of Parliament for the Budget Session 2026.— Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) January 9, 2026
The Session will commence on 28 January 2026 and continue till 2 April 2026.
The first phaseâ¦ pic.twitter.com/FxGYCL7keq
Budget 2026 will be the ninth consecutive budget to be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
Notably, the budget presentation on Feb. 1 will mark a rare Sunday sitting of Parliament for the annual financial statement. The incumbent government had retained the Feb. 1 date as part of its post-2017 Budget calendar.
Even though, the Union Budget has been presented on Feb. 1 every year since 2017, regardless of the day of the week, the Parliament has convened on Sundays in limited circumstances in the past.
Such sittings took place during special situations, including in 2020 and 2012.