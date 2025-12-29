Business NewsEconomy & FinanceBudget 2026: PM Modi To Meet Economists As Govt Prepares To Rollout FY27 Fiscal Roadmap
ADVERTISEMENT

Budget 2026: PM Modi To Meet Economists As Govt Prepares To Rollout FY27 Fiscal Roadmap

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is likely to present the Union Budget for 2026-27 on Feb. 1.

29 Dec 2025, 03:01 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Prime Minister Modi to meet economists ahead of budget. (@NarendraModi/YT via PTI Photo)</p></div>
Prime Minister Modi to meet economists ahead of budget. (@NarendraModi/YT via PTI Photo)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet eminent economists and sectoral experts on Tuesday to seek their views on the upcoming Budget, a senior government official said.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is likely to present the Union Budget for 2026-27 on Feb. 1.

She will present the Budget against a backdrop of geopolitical uncertainties and a steep 50 per cent US tariff on shipments from India.

Besides economists and sectoral experts, Niti Aayog Vice Chairman Suman Bery, NITI Aayog CEO BVR Subrahmanyam and other members of the Aayog will also attend the meeting.

Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT