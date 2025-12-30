Budget 2026: PM Modi Holds Talks with Economists, Sectoral Experts

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a pre-Budget meeting with eminent economists and sectoral experts at NITI Aayog, in New Delhi. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and others are also seen. (@NarendraModi YT via PTI Photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday met eminent economists and sectoral experts to seek their views on the upcoming Budget, a senior government official said.
The meeting, which started at 11 a.m., is currently underway.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Niti Aayog Vice Chairman Suman Bery, NITI Aayog CEO BVR Subrahmanyam, other members of the Aayog, economists and sectoral experts are also present in the meeting.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is likely to present the Union Budget for 2026-27 on Feb. 1.