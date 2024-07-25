Budget 2024: All You Need To Know About New Salary Scheme For First-Time Employees

Three schemes were introduced during the Union Budget 2024-25 through the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation to boost employment in the country. One among these three schemes will provide financial support for first-timer employees across various sectors.

The scheme is set to provide individuals who are joining the workforce for the first time with one month's salary as a subsidy from the government, with some conditions.

The so-called 'Scheme A' aims to benefit up to 2.1 crore youths. Here is a look at who is eligible: