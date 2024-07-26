Budget 2024 A Futuristic Blueprint For Vision 2047, Says Sitharaman

The Union Budget 2024 emphasises advancements in agriculture, infrastructure, and technology, with a particular focus on simplification of tax laws, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said at a media event on . Addressing the intricacies of the Union Budget, she outlined a vision aimed at propelling India towards its 2047 goals.

Describing the budget as "futuristic", Sitharaman highlighted its alignment with India's long-term development goals. The budget sets the stage for India to gain a lead in research across various sectors, including space, she said. Significant allocations have been made to support both large enterprises and small players, with a strategic emphasis on youth readiness and skill development.

"Skill development is a crucial part of our plan. We introduced a five-item package aimed at equipping the youth with skills relevant to emerging industries. This approach will support our goal of modernising and diversifying the workforce," Sitharaman said.

When it comes to fiscal deficit, while the target could have been retained at 5.1%, the government is mindful of broader macroeconomic factors, she said. The government is carefully managing fiscal policies with a focus on debt reduction and macroeconomic stability, she explained.