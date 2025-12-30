Business NewsEconomy & FinanceBrokerages Urge Caution On IIP Momentum As Growth Hits 25-Month High
ADVERTISEMENT

Brokerages Urge Caution On IIP Momentum As Growth Hits 25-Month High

The brokerages note the genuine improvement in breadth, but also point out the distortion from calendar effects and policy timing.

30 Dec 2025, 10:12 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p> While the headline has boosted sentiment, brokerage firms CLSA and Nomura suggest a more nuanced picture. (Photo source: Unsplash)</p></div>
While the headline has boosted sentiment, brokerage firms CLSA and Nomura suggest a more nuanced picture. (Photo source: Unsplash)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

India's industrial production (IIP) data for Novemeber delivered a sharp upside surprise, rising 6.7% year-on-year. This is the fastest growth in 25 months. While the headline has boosted sentiment, brokerage firms CLSA and Nomura suggest a more nuanced picture.

They note the genuine improvement in breadth, but also point out the distortion from calendar effects and policy timing.

CLSA views the November data as a meaningful step up from recent weakness. The brokerage notes that IIP growth at 6.7% was well above market expectations of around 3%.

This was driven largely by manufacturing, which also rose to a 25-month high of 8%. Mining growth remained firm, while electricity generation showed sequential improvement after a brief drag earlier.

More importantly, CLSA flags that the recovery appears broad-based. On a use-based classification, intermediate and consumer goods accelerated sharply.

Capital goods, infrastructure, and construction also showed record sequential growth, outperforming expectations. The share of sub-industries contracting on a year-on-year basis fell to ~4%, which is a 10-month low.

That said, CLSA flags that part of the November surprise likely reflects the transitory impact of early-announced GST rate cuts, whose implementation in October may have pulled demand forward.

Still, the brokerage now expects IIP growth to remain above 4% YoY in 3QFY26, reviseable higher if momentum sustains. Full-year FY26 IIP growth is seen at ~4%, weaker than FY25 but no longer near multi-year lows.

Nomura, meanwhile, strikes a more cautious but not dismissive tone. It agrees that the November rebound was stronger than expected, especially after a Diwali-affected October with fewer working days.

On that basis, IIP growth averaged 3.6% YoY over Oct–Nov, slower than September’s 4.6%. Capital goods and infrastructure-related sectors performed better, while consumer durables and non-durables remained tepid.

Labour-intensive sectors — such as textiles, apparel and leather — continued to struggle, partly due to the impact of 50% Trump-era tariffs, while resilience was concentrated in electronics, electrical equipment and transportation, sectors benefiting from GST-led spillovers.

Nomura expects growth in 4QFY26 to be influenced by cross-currents: fading tariff headwinds, GST effects, and easing deflators that could support headline GDP. It pegs FY26 GDP growth at ~7.5%, slightly above the RBI’s estimate, and remains constructive on FY27.

ALSO READ

November IIP Growth Hits Two-Year High Of 6.7% After Flat October
Opinion
November IIP Growth Hits Two-Year High Of 6.7% After Flat October
Read More

Watch

Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT