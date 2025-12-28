Tariff-Hit 2025, But India's Exports Chart Steady Course, Momentum Likely To Extend Into 2026

As one of the senior-most officers of the commerce ministry put it, 'trade is like water, it finds its own course', the country's merchandise exports responded with agility to a series of disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic (2020-22), the Russia-Ukraine war (since 2022), the Israel-Hamas war (since 2023), the Red Sea shipping crisis (2023-24), the semiconductor supply crunch, and now the high tariffs of the US.