UAE, South Korea, Australia Drive India's Imports To $187.92 Billion Under FTAs: GTRI

India's imports of goods from countries with which it has a free trade agreement like the UAE, South Korea, and Australia grew about 38% during 2019-24 fiscal years to $187.92 billion, according to think tank Global Trade Research Initiative. On the other hand, the country's exports to the FTA partners rose 14.48% to $122.72 billion in 2023-24 from $107.20 billion in 2018-19.