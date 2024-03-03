Rooftop Solar Installations Rise 6.25% To 1.7 GW In 2023: Mercom

Rooftop solar capacity addition saw a 6.25% growth to 1.7 gigawatts in 2023, supported by various factors like reduced installation cost, according to Mercom Capital.

The rooftop capacity addition was at 1.6 GW in 2022, the US-based research firm said in its latest report.

In October-December 2023, 406 megawatts of rooftop solar was added, down 15.9% from 483 MW in the last quarter of 2022, the 'Mercom India Rooftop Solar Market Report' said.

Cumulative rooftop solar installations reached 10.5 GW at the end of December 2023. Residential installations were the primary driver of capacity additions in 2023. However, growth was marginal as many commercial and industrial consumers waited for module prices to stabilise to lower their capital investments.

The residential segment accounted for over half of the capacity additions in 2023, followed by C&I segments.