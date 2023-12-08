Bankers Hail RBI Move To Keep Repo Rate Unchanged

To sum up, the policy is well balanced and signals the resilient growth story of the economy, which are both positive for the financial sector, he said. Ashu Khullar of Citi India said the decision to keep the repo rate unchanged underscores that inflation management continues to be the top priority of the central bank, particularly in the broader context of global macroeconomic uncertainties, while the upward revision in growth forecast instils confidence in the India opportunity among domestic as well as global investors.