Corporate India's Hiring Plans For Q2 Slows As Workforce Flexibility Takes Centre Stage

Corporate India's hiring plans for the October-December quarter of this year slowed marginally with employers balancing permanent, temporary, and consultant talent to stay agile in a dynamic environment, a survey said on Tuesday.

According to the latest ManpowerGroup Employment Outlook Survey, the India Net Employment Outlook (NEO) stood at 40%, indicating that hiring expectations have weakened by 7% since the previous quarter, but increased by 18% when compared to the same time last year.

The NEO is calculated by subtracting the percentage of employers who anticipate reductions in staffing levels from those who plan to hire. The results of the survey were based on responses from 3,149 employers across India during July 2025.