LIC Housing Finance Plans To Raise Funds Via Green Bonds In Next Financial Year

LIC Housing Finance, the mortgage arm of insurance behemoth LIC, plans to mobilise funds through green bonds in the coming financial year with an aim to finance environmentally sustainable housing projects.

"Green financing is something that we will look at next year and we would deploy the fund for financing green housing projects," LIC Housing Finance MD and CEO Tribhuwan Adhikari told PTI in an interaction.

LIC Housing Finance will have its board meeting on March 7 to consider and approve the borrowing plan for 2024-2025 through loans or issue of redeemable non-convertible debentures, zero coupon bonds, subordinate debt, Tier II bonds or any other means approved by the regulator.

Adhikari said the company hopes to hit the net profit of Rs 5,000 crore milestone by the end of current financial year on the back of robust loan demand and expansion in non-core business.

The non-core businesses include Loan Against Property and affordable housing finance, he said.