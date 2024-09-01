India Has Trade Surplus with 151 Countries And Deficit with 75 From January To June 2024: GTRI

India has recorded trade surplus with as many as 151 countries such as the US and Netherlands, while the country has a trade deficit with 75 nations including China and Russia during the first half of this year, according to think tank The Global Trade Research Initiative.

GTRI said that India does not need to worry about the trade deficit from importing crude oil and coal, however, it must focus on reducing the industrial goods imports, especially from countries like China, as these threaten India's economic sovereignty.