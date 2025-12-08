India, Chile Discuss Progress Of Trade Pact Talks

Business NewsEconomy & FinanceIndia, Chile Discuss Progress Of Trade Pact Talks
Piyush Goyal
The trade pact was discussed between Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and Claudia Sanhueza, Treasury Undersecretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Chile. (Image: Piyush Goyal website)
India and South American country Chile on Monday reviewed the progress of a proposed trade pact between the two countries, an official statement said on Monday.

It was discussed between Claudia Sanhueza, Treasury Undersecretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Chile, and Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal in New Delhi.

Officials of the two countries on Dec. 5 concluded the fourth round of negotiations for the proposed Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA).

The five-day round witnessed intensive and constructive engagements between the delegations of India and Chile, resulting in substantial progress across the chapters under negotiation.

"Both sides reiterated their strong commitment to the timely conclusion of the CEPA negotiations," the statement said.

They underscored that the CEPA, once concluded, would play a pivotal role in boosting bilateral trade, deepening economic cooperation, enhancing market access and creating new opportunities for businesses in both countries, it added.

