Private Investment Key To Sustaining High Economic Growth Rate: CEA Nageswaran

Underscoring the significance of robust private investment in driving economic growth amidst global uncertainty and geopolitical shifts, Nageswaran urged the private sector to embrace uncertainty and proactively invest, saying, "the more the private sector begins to put capital to work, the lesser will be the uncertainty".

The Reserve Bank of India on Friday raised the GDP growth projection for the current fiscal to 7% from 6.5% earlier on buoyant domestic demand and higher capacity utilisation in the manufacturing sector.