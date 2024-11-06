India Advances Release Time For CPI And IIP Data By One And A Half Hours

According to the statement, to provide more time on the day of release to access CPI and IIP data, the MOSPI has decided to revise the release time for the CPI and IIP from 5.30 pm to 4.00 pm on the 12th of every month (the next working day if the 12th falls on a holiday of CPI) and the previous working day if 12th falls on a holiday, in case of IIP).