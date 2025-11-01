Bihar's Poll-Time Paradox: Home To Industry Giants, But No Major Factories Of Its Own

Bihar, India’s third most populous state, is powering ahead on the growth charts but remains hollow on the industrial front. Manufacturing accounts for barely 5% to 6% of its GDP, a surprisingly low share for a state with such scale and enterprise.

Despite its size, Bihar does not have a single major listed manufacturing company. The lone outlier, Aditya Vision — a Patna-based retail chain — stands as an isolated example in an otherwise empty corporate landscape.

The irony is hard to miss. The state has produced some of India’s most prominent names in business — from Vedanta’s Anil Agrawal to Alkem’s Sampada Singh — yet their factories and operations are rooted far from Bihar.

Economists and industry experts trace this industrial silence to decades of poor policy consistency, unreliable power, and a broken land and logistics system that turn away investors. The state’s entrepreneurs have never been short on ambition, but the enabling architecture has lagged far behind.

"Bihar has only two listed companies on stock exchanges, reflecting its history rather than its entrepreneurial capability. Traditionally, Bihar’s entrepreneurs-built assets rather than brands, often incorporating their firms in Delhi, Kolkata, or Mumbai for better market access and regulatory advantages," said Gaurav Sah, Chair of CII Bihar. He added that the industry is now witnessing reverse flow of confidence where local investors and entrepreneurs are returning, establishing businesses in the state, and tapping public markets.