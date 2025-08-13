Bessent Hints Fed Should Be Open To A Half-Point Rate Cut

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent suggested that the Federal Reserve ought to be open to a bigger, 50 basis-point cut in the benchmark interest rate next month, after having skipped a move at the last meeting.

“The real thing now to think about is should we get a 50 basis-point rate cut in September,” Bessent said in an interview on Fox Business Tuesday. He highlighted how, two days after the Fed left rates unchanged July 30, revised data showed weaker job growth for May and June than official figures had previously indicated.

The Fed “could have been cutting in June, July” had it had the revised figures in hand at the time, Bessent said. He was speaking hours after the latest inflation report, which he said showcased that economists had misread the likely effect of tariffs.

The consumer price index rose 0.2% from the previous month, while the core gauge, excluding food and energy costs, matched economists’ expectations with a 0.3% rise. While services inflation picked up, goods prices were more subdued, despite President Donald Trump’s tariff hikes.