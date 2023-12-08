Banks Should Brace For Loan-Growth Slowdown, Margin Pressure: Macquarie

Loan growth will moderate across the systems in line with the regulator's intention as banks will continue to monitor the concentration of the NBFC exposure and remain choosy while lending, Macquarie Group has said.

Growth in the current account-savings account has been anaemic for banks. Technology, customer behaviour and even governments actively managing their float money have all resulted in CASA growth being weak, and CASA mobilisation continues to remain a big challenge, the research firm said in a note on Thursday.

The decline in growth will be larger for the non-banking financial companies as they have grown their unsecured book at a higher rate. "Reliance on partnerships and co-lending is higher for NBFCs where, as per our channel checks, delinquencies have increased," it said. "Commentary indicated system loan and deposit growth expectations of 12–14% and 10–12% for FY25 respectively."

The Reserve Bank of India tightened norms for unsecured retail loans in November. The central bank made consumer lending costlier for banks and non-bank lenders, and also asked them to limit exposure to such loans, amid growing risk concerns.