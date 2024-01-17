Banks Rev Up Used Commercial Vehicles' Business As Margin Shrinks

India's banks are increasingly muscling into the used commercial vehicle segment, which has been the domain of non-banks, according to four bankers and three analysts, who spoke to NDTV Profit.

In addition to eyeing higher profitability from the used CV space, banks hope that their resources and branding would put them in an advantageous position over NBFCs by tapping more customers.

According to CareEdge Ratings’ note dated Feb. 7, the CV finance industry in India has assets under management amounting to approximately Rs 3.6 lakh crore, as of March 31, 2022. Here, NBFCs rule the show with 42.3% market share, followed by banks at 38.5% and anchor financers at 19.2%.

The note added that the used CV segment is largely dominated by NBFCs, and was able to clock a stable growth rate. As of March 2022, the AUM of the used commercial vehicle segment increased to 51.3%, from 48.8% in March 2021 and 45.9% in March 2020.