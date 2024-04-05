Banks Q4 Update: Deposits Rise As CASA Ratio Shows Mixed Trends

Indian banks' deposits grew in the fourth quarter amid mixed trends in current account and savings account ratio, according to the provisional data released so far by some lenders.

An overview of the Q4 provisional figures shows that the trend was evident across HDFC Bank Ltd., AU Small Finance Bank Ltd., RBL Bank Ltd., Federal Bank Ltd., Yes Bank Ltd., Dhanlaxmi Bank Ltd., CSB Bank Ltd., South Indian Bank Ltd., Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd. and Suryoday Small Finance Bank Ltd.

Of these, Suryoday Small Finance Bank, AU Small Finance Bank, and Yes Bank witnessed the highest deposit growth year-on-year at 50%, 26% and 22.5%, respectively.

For HDFC Bank, total deposits grew 7.5% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 23.8 lakh crore in the quarter ended March 31. This growth was led by wholesale deposits that rose 10.9% sequentially, despite the bank trying to bring down high-cost deposits.

This trend comes amid a race among banks to raise deposits at a reasonable cost. According to an Elara Capital note dated April 3, while deposit growth saw an improving trend, the gap between credit and deposit growth has remained wide.

Even Emkay Global Research, in a report from March 21, said that this deposit war is expected to get more intense due to rising structural risks and high loan-to-deposit ratio issues.