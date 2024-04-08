Banks' Credit-To-Deposit Ratio Hits Highest Level In A Decade, Says CareEdge Ratings

Credit-deposit ratio of banks increased 38 basis points and stood at 80.3% for the fortnight of March 22, touching a decade high, according to CareEdge Ratings.

In a report dated April 8, the ratings agency said that the HDFC merger has been the primary reason of this growth. In fact, the CD ratio has been hovering around 80% since September 2023.

However, if we exclude the merger's impact, the CD ratio for the present fortnight would be at 78.1%, up 230 bps when compared to 75.8% on March 24, it said.

The agency projected CD ratio to remain elevated at above 81% in FY25, as credit offtake moderates but remains higher than deposit growth.