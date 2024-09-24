Banks' Bond Issuances To Peak To All-Time High Of Rs 1.3 Lakh Crore In FY25: ICRA

Bond issuances by banks will peak to an all-time high of Rs 1.2–1.3 lakh crore in the financial year 2024–25, according to a report released by ICRA Ltd. on Tuesday.

It added that the surge would be driven through the issuance of infrastructure bonds, majorly by public sector banks.

The last all-time high in bond issuances was recorded in fiscal 2023, when it peaked to Rs 1.1 lakh crore. In the subsequent year, the amount declined to Rs 1 lakh crore.

"Tight liquidity conditions and credit growth continuously surpassing deposit growth have necessitated fund raising by banks from alternate sources," ICRA said.

So far, in the current fiscal, banks’ total bond issuances have climbed to Rs 76,700 crore, which is 225% higher year-on-year and amounts to 75% of the total issuances in fiscal 2024, it added.