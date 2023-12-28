Bank NPAs May Rise To 4.4% Under Severe Stress, Finds RBI Report

Under the severe stress scenario, Indian banks' gross non-performing assets ratio may rise to 4.4% by September 2024, according to the Reserve Bank of India's Financial Stability Report released on Thursday.

The RBI conducts stress testing on lenders' health under three scenarios: baseline, medium stress and severe stress.

The gross NPA ratio of banks across the board stood at 3.2% at the end of September.

Under severe stress, the gross NPA ratio of public sector banks may rise to 5.1% by September 2024, while at private banks it may rise to 3.6%, the report showed.