'Balanced Moves, Simplified Regulations': RBI Governor Reflects On Year Of Policy Action

The Reserve Bank of India's policy interventions in 2025 were calibrated to balance stability with growth and institutionalised a structured framework for simplified regulations, Governor Sanjay Malhotra said in his year-end letter to staff on Wednesday.

He noted that the year unfolded against a "complex global backdrop" marked by geopolitical uncertainties, uneven growth and volatile financial markets.

"ln this challenging environment, our policy interventions were calibrated to balance stability with growth while ensuring that the banking and the financial sectors continue to support our nation's development aspirations. We made good progress in all domains," the letter said.

"We institutionalised a structured framework for the formulation of regulations. We made substantial progress in simplification of the regulatory architecture by consolidating a large number of regulatory instructions," it added.

Malhotra said the regulatory reforms strengthened the financial sector, enhanced the flow of credit, improved the competitiveness and efficiency of the regulated entities and reinforced consumer centricity.

The RBI in November scrapped over 9,000 circulars and consolidated rules into 244 Master Directions across 11 types of regulated entities to ease regulatory framework and improve compliance. Among the repealed circulars, 3,809 were subsumed or incorporated into master circulars and the rest 5,673 junked for being obsolete.

The central bank lowered the repo rate four times this year, bringing the benchmark interest rate from 6.5% at the start of 2025 to 5.25% by the end.

Retail inflation averaged 2.3% between January and November, within the RBI's comfort zone, while quarterly GDP growth averaged 7.8% during the January-September period.

"We must persist with strengthening monetary policy framework, sharpening supervision, calibrating regulation, deepening financial markets, and improving payments and currency management," the governor said.