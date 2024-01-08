Auto Retail Sales Rise 11% In 2023 With Growth Across Categories

Retail sales of automobiles rose 11% year-on-year to 2.39 crore units in the calendar year 2023, with all categories witnessing growth.

The sales were driven by two-wheelers, which rose 9.5% to 1.7 crore units, contributing nearly two-thirds to the overall auto sales in the year, data from the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations showed.

"With this resurgence in consumer confidence, the forecast for CY'24 is decidedly optimistic," FADA said in a statement. "Each sector within the auto retail industry is positioned for growth, navigating through the dynamic market conditions."