August CPI Review: Analysts See India Inflation Benign, Food Prices Remain Key Swing Factor

CLSA noted that over 70% of the CPI basket is now running below 4% inflation, a historic low. While imported inflation surged to a 31-month high of 7.6%, food inflation remained weak. CLSA expects vegetable deflation to continue until November, keeping headline inflation between 1–2% before rising toward 4% in early 2026. It sees the RBI holding rates in October but leaving room for a cut in December.