ATF Price Hiked By 2%, Commercial LPG Prices Up By Rs 6.5 Amid Global Oil Price Trends

In a move reflecting global oil price trends, aviation turbine fuel and commercial liquified petroleum gas prices were hiked on Thursday.

The price of ATF was increased by nearly 2%, or Rs 1,827.34 per kilolitre, bringing the cost to Rs 97,975.72 per kl in the national capital, according to state-owned fuel retailers' notifications.

This marks the second consecutive monthly increase in jet fuel prices. On July 1, ATF prices rose by 1.2%, or Rs 1,179.37 per kl; following a significant 6.5%, or Rs 6,673.87 per kl, reduction on June 1.

In Mumbai, the ATF rate climbed to Rs 91,650.34 per kl from Rs 89,908.31.

Meanwhile, the price of commercial LPG, used by hotels and restaurants, increased by Rs 6.5, setting the new rate at Rs 1,652.50 per 19-kg cylinder.

This adjustment comes after four months of price reductions, the latest being a Rs 30 cut on July 1. Over these months, commercial LPG prices were reduced by a total of Rs 148 per 19-kg cylinder.

The new rates for commercial LPG are Rs 1,605 per 19-kg cylinder in Mumbai, Rs 1,764.50 in Kolkata, and Rs 1,817 in Chennai.

The cost of domestic cooking gas remains steady at Rs 803 per 14.2-kg cylinder.

State-owned Indian Oil Corp., Bharat Petroleum Corp. and Hindustan Petroleum Corp. adjust prices of ATF and cooking gas monthly, based on the average international fuel benchmark prices and foreign exchange rates.

However, petrol and diesel prices remain unchanged since a Rs 2 per litre reduction in mid-March. Currently, petrol costs Rs 94.72 per litre in Delhi, and diesel is priced at Rs 87.62 per litre.

