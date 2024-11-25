Atal Innovation Mission Gets Further Boost With Rs 2,750-Crore Fresh Funding
The Cabinet on Monday approved the continuation and expansion of the Atal Innovation Mission under NITI Aayog, with an enhanced budget allocation of Rs 2,750 crore until March 31, 2028.
The AIM 2.0 aims to further strengthen and expand India's innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystem, supporting the vision of a 'Viksit Bharat,' according to a statement.
Building on the success of AIM 1.0, which introduced initiatives like Atal Tinkering Labs and Atal Incubation Centers, AIM 2.0 will focus on addressing gaps in the current ecosystem and scaling successful initiatives across the central and state governments, industries, academia, and communities.
The next phase of AIM will work towards increasing the number of innovators and entrepreneurs, improving the success rate of startups, and enhancing the quality of outputs, including job creation, innovative products, and services.
With India ranked 39th on the Global Innovation Index and being home to the world’s third-largest startup ecosystem, AIM 2.0 is poised to further elevate India’s global competitiveness, the government said.
Two Key Programs Under Atal Innovation Mission 2
The Atal Innovation Mission 2.0 introduces two major programmes designed to increase India’s input towards the innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystem.
The Language Inclusive Programme of Innovation aims to break the language barrier for innovators, entrepreneurs, and investors who do not speak English. By focusing on India’s 22 scheduled languages, LIPI will establish 30 vernacular innovation centres within existing incubators, enabling greater accessibility and participation in the innovation ecosystem.
The other is the Frontier Programme that targets regions like Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, the northeastern states, and aspirational districts and blocks, where 15% of India’s population resides. This initiative will create customised templates for local innovation ecosystems, supporting regional growth and development.
As part of the program, 2,500 new Atal Tinkering Labs will be established to foster local innovation and entrepreneurship.