Atal Innovation Mission Gets Further Boost With Rs 2,750-Crore Fresh Funding

The Cabinet on Monday approved the continuation and expansion of the Atal Innovation Mission under NITI Aayog, with an enhanced budget allocation of Rs 2,750 crore until March 31, 2028.

The AIM 2.0 aims to further strengthen and expand India's innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystem, supporting the vision of a 'Viksit Bharat,' according to a statement.

Building on the success of AIM 1.0, which introduced initiatives like Atal Tinkering Labs and Atal Incubation Centers, AIM 2.0 will focus on addressing gaps in the current ecosystem and scaling successful initiatives across the central and state governments, industries, academia, and communities.

The next phase of AIM will work towards increasing the number of innovators and entrepreneurs, improving the success rate of startups, and enhancing the quality of outputs, including job creation, innovative products, and services.

With India ranked 39th on the Global Innovation Index and being home to the world’s third-largest startup ecosystem, AIM 2.0 is poised to further elevate India’s global competitiveness, the government said.