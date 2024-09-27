As Gold Prices Hit New Highs, A Higher Import Bill Looms Ahead

India's trade deficit increased in August, driven by a rise in gold imports. Despite this, gold imports are not expected to impact merchandise imports as heavily in the future, though risks to the trade deficit remain.

The trade deficit expanded to $29.65 billion in August, up from $23.5 billion in July. Imports for the month grew by 3.3% year-on-year, reaching $64.4 billion, with gold imports at $10 billion, a 103.7% increase compared to the previous year. This spike was attributed to a reduction in customs duties on gold, which has continued to rise, now priced at approximately $2,672 an ounce.

Madhavi Arora, lead economist at Emkay, said that gold imports might normalise after being frontloaded in August. The surge was prompted by the union budget's announcement reducing import duties from 15% to 6%, and stocking ahead of the festive season. She noted that it remains to be seen whether this was a one-off event and whether gold imports would average $3 billion per month, staying below $50 billion for the fiscal year.

Dhiraj Nim, economist at ANZ Research, agreed that August's gold imports are likely to be an anomaly due to the customs duty cut. He predicted the current account deficit would average around $23 billion for the rest of the fiscal year. He also mentioned that the export-import ratio for oil has worsened due to reduced exports and imports. While lower oil prices have a positive effect, it is less pronounced.

The World Gold Council said that the current economic environment is difficult to interpret due to conflicting data. The upcoming US election adds to this uncertainty, which has likely led to an increase in investors using the options market to express their views. Gold ‘spreading’ positions in options, typically a less active area, have reached multi-year highs, suggesting that investors are either hedging or speculating on both potential interest rate cuts and the election outcome.