Are You Getting Married? Here's Why You Should Consider A Wedding Insurance

ICICI Lombard, which is one of the general insurance companies to provide a wedding insurance, covers:

Cancellation or postponement of the wedding ceremonies due to fire and other perils, including earthquakes at the venue.

Burglary and theft at the venue.

Sudden, unexplained, unintimated failure of the named persons to appear for the wedding ceremonies because of death, injury, or illness resulting in hospitalisation 10 days prior to the printed declared wedding date.

What the wedding insurance policy covers depends on the scheme and the insurer. For instance, while wedding cancellation due to a death in the family is covered by all insurers, there may be caveats to this.

For instance, some insurers may require you to name all the people whose accident, hospitalisation, or death could cause the wedding to be postponed, said Adhil Shetty, chief executive officer at BankBazaar.com. Yet in other cases, the cover comes into effect due to an accident only to the bride or bridegroom or blood relatives one week before the wedding.

Depending on the policy, the cover may also include third-party protections of the property or venue due to fire or other perils including riots and malicious intent, said Shetty. In many cases, the insurance also protects against burglary of cash kept at home for the wedding.

To be sure, in most cases, cancellation of the wedding because of the bride or groom developing cold feet will NOT be covered.