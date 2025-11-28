Anil Agarwal Says These Two Factors Can Take India's GDP To Double-Digit Growth

India's economy can grow by double-digit with sustained domestic demand and deregulation, billionaire mining tycoon Anil Agarwal said on Friday.

The gross domestic product (GDP) rose 8.2% in the July-September, the fastest expansion in six quarter and far higher than forecasts.

"India's economy is amazingly resilient. At a time of global headwinds, a growth rate of over 8% is very impressive," Agarwal, the chairman of the mining behemoth Vedanta Group, said in a post on X.

"Domestic demand and deregulation can take it to double digits. We are continuously strengthening our position as the world's fastest growing major economy," he told his two lakh followers on the platform.

Notably, output from mining and quarrying remained in negative territory both on a year-on-year and qurter-on-quarter basis, despite the government relaxing rules to enable transparent, auction-based allocation of mineral blocks, attracting investment and increasing the pace of exploration.