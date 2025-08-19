Amitabh Kant Highlights Momentum In Government's Chip Ambitions

Niti Ayog's former chief executive officer, Amitabh Kant, highlighted India's semiconductor developments, stating that projects under the 'India Semiconductor Mission' have a total investment of Rs 1.6 lakh crore.

In a post on 'X', Kant said that India's semiconductor momentum spanned across six states with 10 units.

Gujarat has the highest investment allocation of Rs 91,526 crore for a semiconductor manufacturing project with Taiwan's PSMC as its technology partner with a capacity of 50,000 wafer starts per month and offering approximately 20,000 jobs. The applications are for Wi-Fi, networking, bluetooth and many others.

Assam has the second highest investment of Rs 27,120 crore for a semiconductor assembly and test project, being developed indigenously. The project has a capacity of 15,600 million units per year. It is expected to provide around 26,000 jobs. Its applications are in automotive, electric vehicles, telecom, mobile phones, and more.

Gujarat also has an investment of Rs 22,516 crore for Micron semiconductor technology for graphics cards, gaming and storage which is expected to generate 20,000 jobs. It also has an investment of Rs 7,584 crore to create upto 5,000 jobs for assembly, testing, marking and packaging of semiconductors by CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd.

The state further had another investment of Rs 3,307 crore for the same type of project by Kaynes Semicon. This is meant to create 2,000 jobs.

Uttar Pradesh emerged as the state with the third highest amount of investment with Rs 3,706 crore for advance packaging by India Chip, a joint venture by HCL Technologies Ltd. and Foxconn. With a capacity of 432 million units per year, it involves high-volume wafer-level packaging. It is meant to employ up to 4,000 people with applications in mobiles, tablets, automobile displays and more.

Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and Punjab also received investments for semiconductor projects.