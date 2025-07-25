Amit Shah Unveils National Cooperation Policy, Targets Tourism, Green Energy, Insurance

"The cooperative sector today is at par with the private sector. From priority, taxation and funds for development, the cooperative sector is at par with the private sector," the minister said, highlighting accomplishments made in the last four years after the formation of a separate ministry.

The policy was developed after extensive consultations, with the 48-member committee receiving around 750 suggestions from stakeholders. The final framework was prepared in consultation with the Reserve Bank of India and NABARD.

Shah outlined the policy's vision to establish five model cooperative villages in every tehsil across the country through state cooperative banks.