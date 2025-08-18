Amid Rain Onslaught, Kharif Sowing Exceeds Last Year's Figures As It Enters Final Stage

Large favourable base effects combined with steady progress of the southwest monsoon, healthy kharif sowing, adequate reservoir levels and comfortable buffer stocks of foodgrains have contributed to a benign inflation outlook for the ongoing year. Still, retail inflation may have troughed in July, when it came in at the lowest in the last eight years and the second-lowest in the current series.

Retail inflation moderated to 1.55% in July, from 2.1% in June, led by a decline in prices of food items. For August, preliminary estimates are tracking at 2.4% annually, reflecting less favourable base-effect, according to estimates by Gaura Sengupta, chief economist at IDFC First bank. High-frequency food prices by the Department of Consumer Affairs is edging higher by 7.5% month-on-month in August compared to a 12% rise in July. The pressure on edible oils prices continues reflecting higher global prices. Core inflation excluding tobacco is estimated at 4.4% annually, due to rise in gold prices, she added.

"We are forecasting headline CPI inflation below 3% until December 2025, our FY26 inflation target having been lowered to 3% from 3.5%, on the assumption of normal monsoons", said Sankar Chakraborti, MD and CEO at Acuité Ratings. Chakraborti forecasts a moderate increase in core inflation to 4–4.6%.