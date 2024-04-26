Here's Why Aluminium Prices Surged On MCX

Global aluminium output reached 1,95,900 tonne per day in March, an uptick of 3.5% year-on-year, according to the latest data from the International Aluminium Institute.

Of this, demand in Asia's estimated production (excluding China) rose 0.16% month-on-month to 13,200 tonne per day. This is in line with the surge in global demand, marking a growth of 3.28% year-on-year in Asia.