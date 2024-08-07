All About Economic Soft Landings And BoJ Deputy Governor's US Projection

The Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Shinichi Uchida sees the US economy making a soft landing, as the country's 3% inflation figure for the 12 months ended June 2024 is just a percent above the Fed's target of 2%.

The release of weaker job data and the unwinding of Yen carry trades earlier this week caused the markets to nosedive on Monday. But even as they recover, Uchida sees the US taking on a soft landing approach.

Here is a look at what that means.