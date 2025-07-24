Ajay Seth Appointed IRDAI Chairman For Three Years

Bureaucrat Ajay Seth has been appointed as the chairman of the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India, according to a notification by the Department of Personnel and Training. Seth's appointment is for a period of three years. He currently serves as the secretary of the Department of Economic Affairs.

The government had invited applications for the post of the insurance regulator's chairperson. The last date to apply for the post is April 6, 2025. The post was lying vacant ever since ex-chairperson Debasish Panda's term expired in March this year.

Seth is a member of Indian Administrative Service with most of his professional experience in the domains of public finance, social sector administration, urban transport and infrastructure. He dealt with matters concerning public expenditure, tax policy and administration, budget, accounts, project appraisal, foreign investments, bilateral and multilateral financial cooperation, development financing, and public-private-partnerships, among others.

Out of his career of over three decades, he has been in the public finance and taxation domains for 18 years and in social sector and urban transport and infrastructure domains for almost three years each in different positions in Government of India, Government of Karnataka and Asian Development Bank.

He is a recipient of Prime Minister’s Award for Excellence in Public Administration in 2013, being a member of the team for “transformation of commercial tax administration in Karnataka”.

Seth's alma mater includes the University of Roorkee and Ateneo de Manila University.