After Taking Oath, There Will Be Lot Of Work, Says Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi exuded confidence on Monday about his return to office just weeks ahead of the Lok Sabha election.

Speaking at an event to mark the 90th anniversary of the Reserve Bank of India in Mumbai, Modi said that a day after taking oath, a lot of work would be there.

Applauding the RBI's policies, the prime minister said the central bank is known for its professionalism and commitment across the world. "The coming decade is crucial for sustained growth in India," he said. "Its GDP is dependent on coordination of monetary and fiscal policies."

Modi highlighted challenges related to non-performing assets back in 2014 when he came into power the first time, which he said have been resolved through coordination of monetary and fiscal policy during the last decade.

Modi also highlighted the strategy of recognition, resolution and recapitalisation adopted by the Union government in the last decade to minimise the problem of bad debt in the banking system. This, he said, resulted in the gross NPAs in the banking system coming below 3% in September 2023 from 11.25% in 2018.