Advance Tax Mop-Up Rises 23% Till Sept. 17

The Union government's advance tax collection in this financial year surged 22.6% to Rs 4.36 lakh crore till Sept. 17, indicating a sustained momentum in the economy and strong corporate performance

The advance tax mop-up included corporate tax of Rs 3.31 lakh crore and personal income tax of Rs 1.04 lakh crore between April 1 and Sept. 17, data from the Income Tax Department showed.

The net direct tax was up 16.1% to Rs 9.95 lakh crore. Gross direct tax collections before refunds were up 21.5% to Rs 12.01 lakh crore.