Advance Tax Collection Rises 20% YoY To Rs 6.25 Lakh Crore

Provisional advance tax collections, till Dec. 17, increased 20% year-on-year to Rs 6.25 lakh crore, after the third installment in FY24.

Out of this, advance corporate tax was at Rs 4.81 lakh crore, while personal tax stood at Rs 1.43 lakh crore. Collections over the corresponding period last year were at Rs 5,21,302 crore, according to data from the Central Board of Direct Taxes.

The window for paying the third installment of advance tax ended on Dec. 15.

Advance tax is paid in four installments through the year, with the third installment amounting to 75% of the total evaluated tax liability for the particular fiscal.

Meanwhile, gross direct tax collections, as of Dec. 17, stood at Rs 15.95 lakh crore, as compared with Rs 13.63 lakh crore last year, registering a 17% increase.