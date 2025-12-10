ADB Raises India's FY26 Growth Forecast Sharply To 7.2% On Consumption Boost

The Asian Development Bank has made a sharp revision in India's fiscal year 2026 GDP forecast, as it sees the growth coming in at 7.2%, according to ADB's Asian Development Outlook released on Wednesday.

This marks an increase of 700 basis points as compared to ADB's earlier projection of 6.5% growth in the country's gross domestic product.

The jump, it suggested, is driven by India's consumption boost, which has given an impetus to the domestic economy. The jump in consumption has been powered by the government's decision to slash the income tax and goods and services tax rates.

The sharp upgrade of 0.7 percentage points of the Indian economy will help Asia to grow at a faster pace of 5.1% as compared to earlier projection of 4.8% for 2025, ADB said.

During the second quarter ended September, India logged a six-quarter high GDP growth of 8.2% as compared to 7.8% recorded in the first quarter. As a result, India has achieved 8% growth rate in the first half of the current financial year.

The strong growth is attributable to robust expansion of the manufacturing and services sectors on the supply side and consumption and investment on the demand side, it said.

The report from Manila-based multilateral development bank, however, retained FY27 forecast at 6.5%.

"Following stronger-than-anticipated growth in Q3, India's 2025 growth projection is upgraded by 0.7 percentage points to 7.2 per cent, driven primarily by robust domestic consumption supported by recent tax cuts," it said.