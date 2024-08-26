Actual Implementation Of CBDC Interoperability Would Pose Challenges: RBI Governor

The actual implementation of cross border digital currency interoperability would pose challenges and may involve certain trade-offs, Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das said on Monday.

"Technical barriers may be surmounted by using common (international) technical standards. Further, the governance structure or management framework for long-term sustainability would also need to be finalised," Das said at the RBI@90 Global Conference on 'Digital Public Infrastructure and Emerging Technologies' in Bengaluru.

This has come as the central bank has been creating awareness about central bank digital currency and its potential to underpin the payment systems of future, both for domestic as well as cross-border payments.

Speaking about the programmability feature of CBDC, which could serve as a key enabler for financial inclusion, Das said that programming the end use for purchase is important. For example, programming the end use for purchase of agricultural inputs can give the required comfort to banks and establish the identity of a farmer through the end use of funds being disbursed.