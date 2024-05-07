A Weaker Yuan Can Challenge India's Export Competitiveness

There's speculation that a yuan devaluation could be the next risk event for India, posing structural headwinds for the rupee by threatening India's export competitiveness.

So far this year, the Chinese yuan has weakened by over 100 basis points before it recovered slightly. A dollar currently buys around 7.2 yuan.

Weakness in the yuan is linked to the Japanese yen's plunge to a 34-year low this year. The yen, the third-most traded currency in the foreign exchange market, has shed about 8.6% against the dollar since Jan. 1.

"As such, there is a risk of the Chinese currency weakening from here, given that the Chinese yuan and the Japanese yen are competing currencies," said Dhiraj Nim, FX strategist and economist at ANZ. Given Chinese manufacturing capacity and exports, the Chinese authorities would not like an appreciated currency via-a-vis the Yen given the trade competitiveness between both economies, he explained.

The last time the Chinese authorities devalued the yuan was in August 2015 by 4.7% against the dollar.

So far, the Chinese yuan has remained stable against the Indian rupee, possibly amid Reserve Bank of India's intervention to stabilise the local unit. However, any devaluation in the yuan will have repercussions, Nim said. "China's devaluation of the yuan will pose a structural concern to the rupee, not just a cyclical concern."

"How the impact unfolds will also depend on whether the Chinese authorities allow a single sharp devaluation or a gradual one."