'A Job For Next 30 Years': Raghuram Rajan Weighs In On India's Superpower Dream

Former Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan recommended holding off against naming India a "superpower" as there is still work that needs to be done across key metrics of the economy.

These metrics that require attention and consolidation include employment, skill development, education and institutions, he said, during a podcast with internet personality Kushal Lodha.

“This is the problem I see when we constantly think that we are already a superpower. We're not. We can get there. We will probably get there if we do the right things, but we're still a long way from there,” Rajan said.

The RBI ex-governor believes that prematurely labelling India a superpower would draw attention away from decades of progress that is required to get there.

Rajan cautioned against mixing up ambitions with achievements and stressed on the importance of doing the research and executing the ground work to realise goals.

“We should have ambition, we should dream of the world, but we should have a possibility of reaching them, and for that we have to do the homework. You can't dream and say we are there because we're not,” Rajan said.