A Delayed La Niña Bodes Well For Crop Harvests This Monsoon, Say Analysts

Analysts see a lower possibility of crop damage in this harvesting season amid expectations of a delayed La Niña. They also noted that rice, pulses, and coarse cereals drove the increase in sowing area in this Kharif season while cotton weighed.

"With La Niña now expected to emerge in November rather than September, the likelihood of above-normal rainfall in September is low," said Emkay Research in a note. "This bodes well for the harvesting season as the possibility of crop damage reduces," the note said.

La Niña, which recurs every three to seven years, is a climatic condition in which trade winds are even stronger than usual, pushing more warm water toward Asia, leading to an above-average rainfall in some areas.

Barclays, in a report, explained that while there is a variation in timelines of two agencies, including the India Meteorological Department and the Indian National Centre, "both indicate a delay from earlier predictions of La Niña developing from July-August."