8th Pay Commission: 'Still Deprived Of True Benefits' — Ex-Servicemen To Raise OROP Anomalies

The Union Cabinet approved the Terms of Reference (ToR) for the 8th Pay Commission last week, expediting the process for revision of salary, allowances and pensions for Central government employees. With the 8th Pay Commission expected to file its report within 18 months, ex-servicemen are hopeful of a favourable solution to their long-standing demand over the One Rank One Pension (OROP) scheme.

Numerous inconsistencies have been noticed since the One Rank One Pension (OROP) scheme was introduced on July 1, 2014, according to Capt. Jagdish Verma (Retd), chairman of the United Front of Ex-Servicemen (JCOs & OR) Himachal Pradesh.

Speaking to The Tribune, he explained that errors in its execution have led to a situation where some earlier retirees receive higher pensions than those leaving service now, undermining the core principle of OROP.

"Despite repeated representations and the use of all Constitutional means, our genuine demands have not been met. The government claims OROP has been implemented, but the reality is that many ex-servicemen are still deprived of its true benefits," Capt Verma was quoted as saying by the newspaper.