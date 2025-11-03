8th Pay Commission: 'Still Deprived Of True Benefits' — Ex-Servicemen To Raise OROP Anomalies
The ex-servicemen's body explained that errors in the execution of the OROP scheme have led to a situation where some earlier retirees receive higher pensions than those leaving service now.
The Union Cabinet approved the Terms of Reference (ToR) for the 8th Pay Commission last week, expediting the process for revision of salary, allowances and pensions for Central government employees. With the 8th Pay Commission expected to file its report within 18 months, ex-servicemen are hopeful of a favourable solution to their long-standing demand over the One Rank One Pension (OROP) scheme.
Numerous inconsistencies have been noticed since the One Rank One Pension (OROP) scheme was introduced on July 1, 2014, according to Capt. Jagdish Verma (Retd), chairman of the United Front of Ex-Servicemen (JCOs & OR) Himachal Pradesh.
Speaking to The Tribune, he explained that errors in its execution have led to a situation where some earlier retirees receive higher pensions than those leaving service now, undermining the core principle of OROP.
"Despite repeated representations and the use of all Constitutional means, our genuine demands have not been met. The government claims OROP has been implemented, but the reality is that many ex-servicemen are still deprived of its true benefits," Capt Verma was quoted as saying by the newspaper.
Though the formation of the Commission, which is expected to come into force on Jan. 1, 2026, took longer than expected, veterans have appreciated the decision, and expressed hope that it will address long-standing issues, especially the irregularities linked to the implementation of the OROP scheme.
Capt Verma (retd) noted that although the 7th Pay Commission’s recommendations took effect on Jan. 1, 2016, the panel had been in place since February 2014, providing adequate time for consultation and review.
In contrast, he said, the 8th Pay Commission was set up only recently, despite Cabinet sanction in January 2025, leaving just a couple of months before its scheduled implementation.
“We are thankful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Central Government for constituting the 8th Central Pay Commission. Though the benefits may take time to materialise, the decision is welcome and gives hope to lakhs of serving personnel and pensioners,” Capt Verma said.
The United Front has resolved to raise the matter officially with the recently formed 8th Pay Commission. As soon as the chairperson and the two commission members begin their work, the organisation plans to mail a comprehensive submission outlining the existing pension disparities.
Capt Verma added that a group of ex-servicemen from Himachal Pradesh plans to visit Delhi to meet the Commission members in person and present their concerns.