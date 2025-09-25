8th Pay Commission Setup Plus DA Hike Bonanza For Employees Likely By Diwali, Says Report

There could be a good news for the central government employees and pensioners, as the wait for hike in dearness allowance and dearness relief could end soon.

The government may approve the increase in DA and DR, while also approving the Terms of Reference (ToR) for the 8th Pay Commission, before Diwali, according to an NDTV India report.

The clearance of ToR will lead to the formal constitution of the 8th Pay Commission, which would then meet with several stakeholders before recommending the fitment factor and other allowances for salary revision.

Meanwhile, the DA and DR, aimed at offsetting the impact of inflation, may rise by 3%, the report said. This can take the key allowance from 55% to 58% of the basic pay. The increment will be made in accordance with the 7th Pay Commission.

Although the government hasn't made an official announcement, the expected increase is likely to benefit over 1.2 crore employees and pensioners.